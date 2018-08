A man was fatally shot Aug. 28, 2018 in the 2000 block of Sorrento Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in front of a home in the 2000 block of Sorrento Avenue.

Detroit police said the man was found about 1:30 a.m. in the grass in front of the home. He was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not identified the victim. He is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old.

There is no information about a possible suspect.

