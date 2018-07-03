Man found fatally shot outside home on University Place in Detroit

A man was fatally shot Tuesday, July 3, 2018 on University Place in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of University Place in Detroit.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said officers arrived at the scene about 6 a.m. They found the victim on the ground outside a home. A weapon was recovered by officers.

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen about 5:40 a.m. driving a gray Jeep westbound on Chester Street.

Police believe the Jeep drove by and shot the victim while he was walking home from the store with a friend.

No other injuries were reported.

