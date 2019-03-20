Man found guilty of shooting, killing appraisal expert sentenced to life in prison

DETROIT - A man who was convicted of shooting two men was in court Wednesday for sentencing.

David Unger, 55, of Harrison Township, was arrested in connection with a Sept. 29 double shooting. He was convicted of killing Mark Siecinski, 56, and injuring a 63-year-old man.

During sentencing, Unger made a statement, telling the court he was innocent. The judge was not swayed by his proclamations of innocence and sentenced Unger to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police said Unger's business on Freud Street was under the control of the courts for debt when the victims went there to appraise and secure the property. Officials said Unger saw the men and started shooting at them.

