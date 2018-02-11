Man found shot to death in street on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man in his 20s was found shot to death in a street on Detroit's west side early Sunday, police said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at a gambling party at a home in the 14300 block of Sussex Street. The party ended with the victim being shot in the head at about 12:10 a.m.

Police said the possible suspects were five black men in a gold or cream-colored Chevrolet Tahoe. One of the men was armed with a handgun, police said.

