Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head in torched vacant house on Detroit's east side

A body was found inside a vacant home on Detroit's east side on Monday, March 26, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in a burned up vacant home on Detroit’s east side.

The body was found at about 11:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of East Hollywood Street.

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

No other information was made available.

