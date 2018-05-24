Man fraudulently takes $13,500 from Bloomfield Township woman at 3 different bank branches

Police said this man was caught on surveillance video fraudulently withdrawing money from a Bloomfield Township woman's bank account. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man stole thousands of dollars from a Bloomfield Township woman by fraudulently withdrawing money from her bank account.

The woman received a text message alert May 5 saying she had a low balance in her account. She discovered that a total of $13,500 had been withdrawn fraudulently from her account at three different bank branches.

Bank surveillance video showed the man in the pictures above completing the transactions at the banks.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

