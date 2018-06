STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man visiting Michigan from Italy on business had his rental car stolen Tuesday.

According to authorities, the man had rented a car at the airport and drove to the Chrysler Stamping Plant located on Van Dyke Avenue. When he left the building, the car was missing from where he left it in the parking lot. The car was stolen between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

