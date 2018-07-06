Man from Royal Oak drowns at Thelma Spencer Park in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 27-year-old man from Royal Oak drowned Thursday in Thelma Spencer Park in Rochester Hills.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to Thelma Spencer Park on John R Street on a reported drowning. When they arrived, the lifeguards had pulled the man out of the water and someone was performing CPR. He was taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends of the victim told authorities they all went into the water and when they came out they realized he had not come out with them. They notified the lifeguards, who found the victim in about 10 feet of water in the swimming area.

