Man gets new kidney in Detroit after girlfriend's daughter makes 'single dad needs kidney' sign

DETROIT - Local 4 has learned the story of a man in need of a kidney transplant, his donor, who doesn't want to be identified, and the girl who brought them together.

Ryan, a father of three, had a failing kidney and dialysis on the horizon. His girlfriend's 19-year-old daughter had an idea.

"He means so much to me," Lillian said.

She had an idea for an unusual mobile billboard, which struck a chord with a lot of people. She drove around with a sign in her back window that said, "Single dad needs a kidney."

The family said 215 people called offering to donate a kidney.

Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital finalized one donor as a perfect match, and two weeks ago they performed the transplant.

"It's amazing that someone would do this," Ryan said.

Now the donor is wearing an organ-shaped necklace, which was a special gift from Ryan's family. They said the kidney necklace is the least they could do after she gave Ryan a real kidney.

"It's the greatest thing I've done in my life," the donor said.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.