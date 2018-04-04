Man goes on crime spree from Canton Township to Detroit: Here's what we know

Allan Farris was found dead in Detroit after a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Allan Elton Farris posted bond Monday on charges of felonious assault out of Detroit. The next day, he became a suspect in a robbery and shooting in Canton, a kidnapping and several carjackings, culminating in a shootout with Michigan State Police before he was fatally shot.

Farris, 56, of Detroit, was found dead Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds in the 11500 block of Bradford Street, near Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive, on Detroit's east side.

Michigan State Police said troopers exchanged gunfire with the suspect after he tried to carjack an undercover trooper.

State police said no law enforcement members were injured.

Suspect posted bond Monday

Farris faced charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property out of Detroit and was arraigned March 23.

Judge Lydia Nance Adams set his bond at $25,000, 10 percent. He posted bond Monday.

He was due in court for a probable cause conference Tuesday. Farris didn't show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Suspect was registered sex offender

According to court records, Farris has been a registered sex offender since 1987.

He was convicted of of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Feb. 6, 1987.

His aliases include Louis Lynch and Alef Mohammad, according to the registry.

Carjackings in Canton Township

Farris' alleged crime spree started at about 9 p.m. Tuesday with an attempted carjacking outside the Salvation Army store on Joy Road in Canton Township.

The woman behind the wheel put up a fight and was shot. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman then ran on foot across the street and carjacked someone else.

A man went on a crime spree April 3, 2018 which started in Canton Township and led police to Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Police search for a suspect in Detroit wanted for a shooting and carjackings on April 3, 2018 in Canton Township and Northville Township. (WDIV)

He led police on a chase to Northville Township where he crashed at Sheldon and 5 Mile roads, prompting a shelter-in-place for residents in the area.

Authorities say he carjacked another woman outside a CVS store. Farris allegedly forced her to stay in the car and drive him to Highland Park. He held the woman at gunpoint and bound her with duct tape.

She was let go when they got to Highland Park.

Police search Detroit's east side

On Wednesday morning, police were focused on an area near Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive. The vehicle's GPS helped authorities locate the suspect.

Residents were advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Police surround area of Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive in Detroit as they search for a shooting and carjacking suspect on April 4, 2018. (WDIV)

A man wanted in connection to a shooting and carjackings crime spree April 3, 2018 in western Wayne County was found dead the next morning on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

The suspect was tracked to the area of Roseberry Avenue and Wilfred Street in Detroit. State police said Farris tried to carjack an undercover trooper.

The suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire, police said.

Farris was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after a shootout with authorities.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.