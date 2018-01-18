Man hit by stray bullet while lying in bed in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A 38-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet Thursday morning while lying in his bed in Southwest Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 7800 block of Melville Street.

The man suffered a graze wound to his left elbow while lying in bed and took himself to the hospital.

Police found two spent casings in the street, at the corner of West End and Melville streets.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.