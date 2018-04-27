Man holds gun to clerk's head during robbery at Madison Heights 7-Eleven

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for three men who robbed a Madison Heights 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Friday.

Police said three men entered the store at 29265 Dequindre Road about 1:58 a.m. One of the men approached the clerk, pointed a handgun at his head and demanded he open the cash register. The clerk complied, and one of the men grabbed about $300, while the third man stood by the door, police said.

The three men fled in a black four-door car that was parked in front of the store. Madison Heights police sent out an alert to area police departments to be on the lookout for the car and men. Roseville police said they tried to stop a car with three men for a traffic violation, but the vehicle was driven away.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but they found it abandoned a short distance away. The 2003 Chevrolet Impala, which was determined to be stolen during a carjacking Thursday from Detroit, contained a gun and clothing that matched what the robbery suspects were wearing.

Police are still searching for the men. They are described as black. One of the men was wearing a white face mask and black hat, a second man was wearing black clothing and had long black hair, and the third man was wearing a black face mask and black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contacted the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.