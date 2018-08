DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

Police believe the victim was riding his bike when he was shot on Electric and Miami streets around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and blue Nike gym shoes. One shoe was found in the street, according to police.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.