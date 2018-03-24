Man hospitalized with organ failure after stay at Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline

SALINE, Mich. - A man who was at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline last week is in the hospital with organ failure and sepsis.

Stephanie Julien had her son, Myles Julien, 28, committed to the state's center because he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. She received a voicemail Monday that said Myles was in grave condition.

“He is on life support and multiorgan failure and he is 28 years old. It shouldn’t take four days for you to contact me,” she said.

Myles was found facedown in his vomit at the center after complaining about stomach problems, and he has been hospitalized at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti since last Friday. Other patients from the center were also treated at the hospital.

"They said that his diagnosis is septic shock, renal failure, liver shock. He has pneumonia aspiration," Stephanie said.

She said Myles is on 24-hour dialysis.

The state confirmed that there was a stomach bug that affected six people at the center, but Stephanie is still searching for answers.

She said she has gotten the runaround from the center, as well as the hospital. She wasn't allowed to see her son for two days, and the hospital has told her there is no information. Meanwhile, the state-operated Center for Forensic Psychiatry has limitations about what can be discussed.

