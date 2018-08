A man in his 40s died Friday after a crash on southbound Mound Road in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A man in his 40s died Friday after a crash on southbound Mound Road in Warren, police said.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he died.

Officials closed Mound Road because of a mess from the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.