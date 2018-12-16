Man in critical condition after 2-car collision on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after a collision Saturday night on the city's west side.

According to authorities, at about 10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving west on Fenkell Avenue and ran the red light at Schaefer Highway, colliding with a car traveling southbound.

The 31-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

