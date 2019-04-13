Man in critical condition after Detroit stabbing

A man suspected of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Detroit on April 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. (Detroit police)

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, according to police.

UPDATE: Police: Suspected attacker in Detroit stabbing taken into custody

The man was stabbed in the 500 block of Monroe Street after 7 p.m. Friday.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police said the suspect is in his 30s and was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket. The suspect is pictured above.

Police said there was a group of four or five men arguing over something before the stabbing.

