Man in critical condition after domestic dispute leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday during a domestic dispute on Detroit's west side, police said.

A woman called 911 Wednesday night to tell police there had ben a shooting. They went to the 12000 block of Steel Street and found 30-year-old man had been shot, according to officials.

Police said a 50-year-old man pulled out a gun during a domestic dispute and fired a shot, hitting the 30-year-old man in the body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.