Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Michigan Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - A 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a van Saturday night near the intersection of Clippert Street and Michigan Avenue.

According to authorities, a witness claimed he saw the man crossing the street when he was struck by a green or blue Dodge Caravan at approximately 9:20 p.m. The witness said the van stopped briefly before continuing eastbound on Michigan Avenue.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

