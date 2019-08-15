Man in critical condition after losing control of pickup, hitting wall, SUV on I-94 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man who lost control of his pickup truck Wednesday evening on I-94 in Macomb County struck a wall and another vehicle.

Police said the man was traveling east near 12 Mile Road in his Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the median. He hit the median wall and an SUV that was in the westbound lanes of the freeway.

The man suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. His passenger and the driver of the SUV were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.