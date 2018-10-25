Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side, according to Detroit police.

Police said the 45-year-old man is listed in critical condition.

Officers were responding to a report of a felonious assault on a 26-year-old and a 55-year-old in the 14900 block of Tireman Avenue.

Police said the suspect was armed and fleeing police when he fired a weapon at officers. Two officers returned fire, the man was struck and transported to a hospital.

Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

The shooting happened Wednesday after 8 p.m. in the 14900 block of Tireman Avenue.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.