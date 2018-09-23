Man in critical condition after shooting at Eastside Detroit tire shop

Police investigating a shooting that occurred Sept. 22, 2018 at a tire shop on 7 Mile Road. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a tire shop on 7 Mile Road.

According to authorities, an argument between two workers at F & M Tire Shop escalated into violence at about 5 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was shot three times. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The shooter fled in a white SUV, but was taken into custody not far from the scene at 7 p.m. by 11 Detroit police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.