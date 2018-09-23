Man in critical condition after shooting at Eastside Detroit tire shop

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a tire shop on 7 Mile Road.
According to authorities, an argument between two workers at F & M Tire Shop escalated into violence at about 5 p.m.
A 33-year-old man was shot three times. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The shooter fled in a white SUV, but was taken into custody not far from the scene at 7 p.m. by 11 Detroit police officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100
