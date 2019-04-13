Man in critical condition after stabbing outside Greektown Casino in Detroit

A man suspected of stabbing a 20-year-old man near Detroit's Greektown Casino on April 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. (Detroit police)

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, according to police.

The man was stabbed in the 500 block of Monroe Street outside the Greektown Casino after 7 p.m. Friday.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police said the suspect is in his 30s and was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket. The suspect is pictured above.

Police said there was a group of four or five men arguing over something before the stabbing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.