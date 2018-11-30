Man in custody after firing shots at Westland officers, barricading himself inside Detroit home

Westland police said they heard a shot fired while serving a search warrant. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was taken into custody Friday after firing shots at Westland officers and barricading himself inside a Detroit home, according to Detroit police.

Westland police said a man next door fired a shot while they were serving a search warrant on Edgevale Street near McNichols and John R roads. The search was connected to a delivery of narcotics causing death case, police said.

Westland officers heard the gunfire while making an arrest, police said.

The suspected shooter is now barricaded inside the home, police said. It's unclear if there are others inside.

Detroit police were also at the scene while the search warrant was being served. A SWAT team is at the scene, and Detroit police are investigating the shooting.

Local 4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

