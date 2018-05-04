Man in custody after White Lake Township man fatally shot in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of another man Thursday in Pontiac.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of High Street at 2:33 p.m. on a report of shots fired. The victim was found on the ground in front of the home, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman at the scene told the deputies the victim, a 23-year-old White Lake Township man, was her boyfriend and he had been shot by a man, who she knew by name.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies were able to determine the shooter's name. His vehicle was located at a motel in Auburn Hills, but he was not there. He was later found at a home on Parkdale Street in Pontiac, authorities said.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges, which are expected Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.