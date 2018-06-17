Man in serious condition after robbery, shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 57-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot during a robbery Saturday on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police said a man approached the victim near the intersection of Chalmers Street and Jane Avenue and announced a holdup. He took items from the victim and shot him twice in the leg, police said.

The shooter fled on foot. He is described as black with a light complexion. He had a red bandanna over his face and was armed with a handgun, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.