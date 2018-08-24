Man in wheelchair struck by car on Seven Mile Road, killed

DETROIT - A man in a wheelchair was killed in a collision on Seven Mile Road near Marlowe Street in Detroit Thursday night.

According to authorities, the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on Seven Mile Road when the victim was crossing the street in a wheelchair and struck him.

The driver came to a stop, attempted to render aid to the victim and called 911.

The driver waited on the scene for police to arrive.

The investigation is ongoing.

