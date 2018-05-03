Man in white van caught taking pictures of children at park near elementary school in Walled Lake

A man in a white van was seen taking pictures of children, officials said. (WDIV)

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - Officials in Walled Lake said a man was caught taking pictures of children at a park near an elementary school.

A white Ford Econoline work van was seen Wednesday in the Eagle Pond park. The driver, a man in his 50s, was taking pictures of children, according to witnesses.

When he was approached, the man quickly drove away, police said.

Guest Elementary School parents called Walled Lake police and school officials.

The elementary school notified bus drivers to be aware of the van during afternoon runs.

