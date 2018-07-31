Man injured in Northville bicycle crash seeks out 'guardian angel' who helped him

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - A man who crashed and hit his head while riding a bicycle on a path in Northville over the weekend is searching for a "guardian angel" who helped him.

Bob Hennessey said he doesn't really remember anything that happened after the crash, but his family said there was a "guardian angel" that got him the help he needed from his family.

They're now putting out the word in hopes of finding the man to thank him.

"From the time I left the living room until I woke up in the hospital, everything in between that, I don't remember," Hennessey said.

He originally had plans with his family Sunday before the crash.

"I was going to go meet my son, grandson, and daughter-in-law at the park in Downtown Northville," Hennessey said.

His son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Denise Hennessey, waited for him to arrive.

"I even texted him, like, 'Why haven't I heard from you?'" Denise Hennessey said.

Something went terribly wrong with Bob Hennessey while he was riding his bicycle on the trail near Sheldon and 6 Mile roads.

"A guy found me," he said. "His name was Kevin."

The mystery man helped Bob Hennessey find his phone to call for help and waited until his family got there.

"My dad didn't remember anything or where he was at, and he had blood all over his face and neck and shirt," Matt Hennessey said.

They put him in the car and took him to the hospital. When they looked for Kevin, they couldn't find him.

"He was gone so fast it was like he just disappeared," Denise Hennessey said.

The family is calling Kevin a "guardian angel."

"If he wasn't there to help him, what would have happened?" Denise Hennessey asked. "So it just seems like he was sent there to take care of him."

Bob Hennessey is recovering from his concussion and injuries. He said he hopes to soon meet the man who helped him through the scare.

"Thanks for being there and helping me," he said.

