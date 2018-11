MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A middle-aged man was killed in Mount Clemens after crashing a moped Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man was riding a moped without a helmet on Rose Street when he lost control and crashed into the side of Mangan's Irish Hut.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.



