Man killed after driving car into Detroit coffee shop

DETROIT - A 39-year-old man was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving struck a Detroit coffee shop, Detroit police said.

Police said the man lost control of his car and struck Akbar’s Coffee Shop on Fenkell Avenue between Schaefer Highway and Meyers Road.

Police said they believe the man was speeding and had a Pennsylvania license.

The restaurant and car were both heavily damaged, according to police, and the crash remains under investigation.

