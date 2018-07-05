Man killed after losing control, crashing Vespa in Grosse Pointe Woods

Scene of Vespa crash in Grosse Pointe Woods on July 5, 2018. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - A man was killed after losing control and crashing his moped early Thursday morning in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Police said a 45-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened before 5 a.m. Thursday in the area of Morningside and Sunningdale.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police don't know why the man lost control of his Vespa. Grosse Pointe Woods police and Michigan State Police were on the seen investigating.

The area was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, but has since reopened.

