Man killed after walking into traffic on Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 18-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking into traffic, according to Shelby Township Police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Schoenherr Road south of 21 Mile Road. The road was closed for about an hour as local police responded to the scene.

The man walked into traffic after having an argument with a second person. It is not known what they were arguing about, but the second person involved was not struck by the vehicle.

The driver who hit the 18-year-old stopped and cooperated with police. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.