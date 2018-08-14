Man killed, another wounded during home invasion on Andover Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery that left one man dead and a second man wounded Tuesday morning.
According to police, a group of robbers broke into a home about 3:08 a.m. in the 19600 block of Andover Street and announced the holdup. A man believed to be in his early 30s was shot in the abdomen. Officers attempted CPR on him after he went into cardiac arrest but their efforts were not successful.
A second man in his mid-50s was shot in the ankle. He is in stable condition at the hospital.
Police do not have any descriptions on the suspects at this time.
A neighbor who lives down the street also went into cardiac arrest during the incident and passed away at the hospital.
