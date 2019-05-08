Man killed as SUV slams into West Bloomfield light pole following chase, police say

A crash at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019, caused the engine of an SUV to fly out into the road. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Security camera footage shows the last moments before an SUV crashed into a pole at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield, killing a man police said.

A woman is on life support.

The crash left the SUV wrapped around a light pole. Police said the driver was involved in a chase, but officers called it off before the crash happened.

Video shows a streak at the top of the screen that police said is the SUV speeding on Northwestern Highway.

An SUV smashed into a pole at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019

About 10 seconds after the SUV passes by the camera, two Farmington Hills police vehicles come into view with their lights off. Those lights then switched on when the officers saw the SUV had crashed, according to authorities.

The SUV nearly split in two when the driver slammed into the utility pole. A passenger was killed and a woman inside the car was badly injured, officials said.

The chase began when an officer tried to stop the SUV at 13 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway because it had a headlight out, officials said.

Before the officer could pull the SUV over, the driver took off, and police quickly ended the chase because it was too dangerous, officials said.

