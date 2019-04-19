Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bedroom watching television inside Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Anthony Alexander.

Alexander, 28, was killed Jan. 12 at his home in the the 26900 block of Notre Dame Street. According to police, Alexander was killed in his bedroom while watching television after having dinner with family.

Alexander's mother heard gunshots close to the home before he was killed. Before passing away, Alexander opened the bedroom door and called his mother's name, police said.

After entering the bedroom, she found her son on the floor. Police said she tried helping him get up and realized he had been shot in the head.

Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly afterward and transpported Alexander to Beaumont Hospital of Dearborn where he died.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

