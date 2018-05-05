Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage

DETROIT - A man was killed early Saturday when a driver disregarded a traffic light that was off due to a power outage in Detroit and struck his vehicle, police said.

Police said the victim, 34, was driving east on West Nichols Road at about 12:43 a.m. when he was hit by a 1997 white Oldsmobile traveling north on Telegraph Road.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 29-year-old man, should have treated the intersection as a four-way stop since the light was out, police said, but he did not stop.

Police said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

