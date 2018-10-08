Man killed in double shooting while sitting in work truck on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - One man was killed and one man was critically injured Monday in a shooting on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened in the middle of traffic on Seven Mile Road at Greenfield Road, police said. Two men sitting inside a work truck were targeted.

"It sounded like pop, pop -- firecrackers," witness Luther Jackson said.

Witnesses told police they heard about nine or 10 shots.

"I heard boom, boom, boom," Jaron Williams said.

Williams was around the corner at home, on FaceTime with his mother. The shots were so loud, she heard them through the phone, he said.

"She said, 'Get down,' so I jumped down," Williams said.

"Through the phone, yes," Bianca Hunnicut said. "It was that close. I'm just scared for my child. I told him to get down."

"I just waited about five minutes and then looked out and saw people going this way, that way -- everybody gone," Williams said.

"It's traumatic because he's 19, but this corner is just too much," Hunnicut said.

Police sources told Local 4 that a 25-year-old man died from gunshot wounds and a 59-year-old man is in critical condition.

Police are trying to find a motive. Family members who didn't want to go on camera said there was a father and stepson in the work truck, and the stepson had been in a disagreement with someone over the last month.

Officials said the 59-year-old man was the owner of the company listed on the work truck. They said his stepson had gotten out of prison recently. Before Monday, there was another shooting at one of their homes on Greeley Street, five miles down the road that also targeted the stepson, police said.

