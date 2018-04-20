Man killed in house fire on Danbury Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Arson investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire that started around 2 a.m. Friday on the city's west side.

The fire happened at a house in the 19400 block of Danbury Street, which is in the area of 7 Mile Road and John R.

The victim is a 64-year-old man. Three other people were able to escape without injury.

Family members said the fire started on the first floor in the kitchen and spread to the second floor, where the man was trapped.

Smoke overwhelmed the man.

"He's a beautiful person. He's a family person," said Pamela Pauline, the victim's relative. "Everybody loved him. They called him 'King James' because he walked with a stick."

The other family members are left without a home. They are in touch with the American Red Cross.

Arson investigators do not believe this fire was set intentionally, but they are working to make sure.

