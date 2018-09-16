Lapeer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash

FOSTORIA, Mich. - A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Barnes Road and North Lapeer Road.

Mark Brooks of Mount Clemens was driving a 2003 Mercury Marauder. He stopped at a stop sign on Barnes Road but then entered the intersection within the path of a northbound 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 65-year-old woman from Fostoria. The Jeep ended up striking the side door of Brooks' vehicle. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m.

The vehicles rotated after the collision and Brooks’ vehicle came to rest within the northwest quadrant of the intersection. The Jeep came to rest within the travel lanes of North Lapeer Road.

The driver of the Jeep and a female passenger who was with her were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether alcohol or drugs may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 810-656-1015.

