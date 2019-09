Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sep. 14, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday on Detroit's west side.

It happened in the 14000 block of Marlowe Street before 9:30 p.m.

No further details were given.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

