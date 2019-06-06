Man killed in shootout with Wayne State police

DETROIT - Wayne State police are investigating after an officer got into a shootout with a gunman Wednesday night, according to police.

The officer was responding to a report of a man on a bike allegedly firing shots outside Detroit Rescue Mission.

Police say the officer confronted the possible gunman and shootout followed. The suspect was killed. The officer was not hurt.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for about 4 years.

