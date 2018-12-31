Man killed in small plane crash in Northern Michigan

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. - One person was killed in a small plane crash in Northern Michigan.

Here's more info from the Charlevoix County Sheriff's office:

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2018, personnel from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Island Fire Department, and Beaver Island EMS responded to a report of a loud explosion in the area of Peaine Township Airport on Beaver Island, Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to assist and after an extensive search, a Piper Fixed Wing twin engine plane was found to have crashed in a heavily wooded area off Buff Kett Rd. with one confirmed fatality.

The name of the deceased is Donald Stuart Falik, age 72, from Charlotte, Michigan. Falik was the pilot of the plane and the only person aboard at the time of the accident.

