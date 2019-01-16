Man killed when car hits house on Moross Road in Detroit

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when a vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a home in the 18700 block of Moross Road in Detroit.

The crash happened about 12:13 a.m. The 23-year-old woman driving the vehicle -- a 2007 Chevrolet Impala -- is listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital. No one inside the home was injured.

Police said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The Impala has an Ohio license plate. However, the driver is from Harper Woods and the man who was killed lived in Detroit.

It's not clear how the vehicle ended up hitting the house, but police are investigating.

