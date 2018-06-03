Man moving deer carcass from Michigan road fatally struck by vehicle

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 85-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he attempted to remove a deer carcass from a central Michigan roadway.

The Mecosta County sheriff's office says Norman Erickson of Barryton was a passenger in another vehicle that stopped after hitting the deer about 11 p.m. Saturday in Wheatland Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

A 22-year-old motorist from Marion was traveling southbound on the road when she struck Erickson.

Sheriff's deputies say the accident is under investigation.

