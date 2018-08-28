Man named person of interest after sister, man found dead in Clinton Township shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a 24-year-old man is a person of interest in connection with two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Robert Leo Marzejka was named a person of interest Monday in the death of his 18-year-old sister, Danielle Marzejka, and her 19-year-old friend Seren Chad, police said.

Friends dropped the two victims off Thursday night at the mobile home where they live with Marzejka's family.

Danielle Marzejka's father reported the two victims missing Saturday, and Sunday, two bodies were found in a shed on the property.

Police aren't ready to confirm the identities of the bodies, but friends confirmed their names.

Police said the two lived with Danielle Marzejka's father and two brothers. One of the brothers was out cutting the grass Sunday and noticed flies coming from the shed, police said.

The brother opened the shed and found two bags with bodies in them, according to authorities.

Now, police are looking for Robert Marzejka. Officials said he's believed to be driving a 1999 Ford E-250 van with license plate DGM7658.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.