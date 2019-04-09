Man offers 8-year-old girl candy to get in car, Madison Heights police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man offered an 8-year-old girl candy to get in his car Friday in Madison Heights, police said.

The girl was walking in a subdivision around 4 p.m. near 12 Mile and John R roads when the man pulled up in a newer, silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows, police said.

The man approached the girl and offered her candy to get in the Altima, according to authorities.

When the girl refused, the man left in an unknown direction, police said.

He is described as a 40- or 50-year-old Arabic man with a bald head, eyeglasses and a heavy accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

