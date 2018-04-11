Man pepper-sprays Ypsilanti Township resident in face after road rage incident

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A road rage incident Tuesday morning led to a Ypsilanti Township resident getting pepper-sprayed in the face, authorities said.

According to officials with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the victim was sprayed with pepper spray at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of East Michigan Avenue and Harris Road. The man who pepper-sprayed the victim fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident remains under investigation.

