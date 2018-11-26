Man pinned by vehicle on I-94 in Detroit; friends lift vehicle, pull man to safety

DETROIT - A group of people lifted a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit on Sunday after a collision pinned their friend underneath.

Michigan State Police were alerted to a collision on westbound I-94 at Cadieux Road. According to authorities, a disabled vehicle was blocking the left lane when three of the four occupants exited the vehicle. The driver did not exit the vehicle.

One of the occupants who left the vehicle was then struck and became pinned under another vehicle. The other passengers were able to lift the vehicle and drag the subject out from underneath.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

