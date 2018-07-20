Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting outside Detroit funeral home

DETROIT - A man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Detroit funeral home in December, officials said.

Perez Smith was arrested Dec. 10 in Pennsylvania, days after he shot and killed a man who was walking in to the Cantrell Funeral Home, at 10400 Mack Avenue.

Smith was brought back to Michigan Jan. 4 and held in the Wayne County Jail.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearms violation.

Police said there was a standoff while police attempted to arrest Smith in Pennsylvania. Police said he might have been staying with family in Pennsylvania.

